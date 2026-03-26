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Over Thousand of Commercial Vessels Remain Stranded in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Close to 1,900 commercial vessels have been left stranded in and around the Strait of Hormuz—mainly within the Persian Gulf—since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
According to reports, maritime movement through the crucial passageway slowed dramatically after Tehran effectively blocked access to ships connected to the countries involved in the strikes, bringing activity in the strait to a near standstill.
Ships already positioned in the area and preparing to pass through the route were unable to proceed due to heightened military tensions. As a result, most vessels have remained anchored in open waters.
Iranian authorities stated that ships belonging to nations not involved in the conflict may still be allowed to cross, provided they do not support or take part in actions against Iran and adhere strictly to established safety and security rules.
As stated by reports, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Wednesday that new regulations governing the strait had been introduced and that conditions would not revert to how they were before the conflict. He emphasized that any entity associated with the United States or Israel would not be permitted to pass.
Data from a real-time ship tracking service indicates that between March 20 and 22, roughly 1,900 vessels remained unable to move in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
According to reports, maritime movement through the crucial passageway slowed dramatically after Tehran effectively blocked access to ships connected to the countries involved in the strikes, bringing activity in the strait to a near standstill.
Ships already positioned in the area and preparing to pass through the route were unable to proceed due to heightened military tensions. As a result, most vessels have remained anchored in open waters.
Iranian authorities stated that ships belonging to nations not involved in the conflict may still be allowed to cross, provided they do not support or take part in actions against Iran and adhere strictly to established safety and security rules.
As stated by reports, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Wednesday that new regulations governing the strait had been introduced and that conditions would not revert to how they were before the conflict. He emphasized that any entity associated with the United States or Israel would not be permitted to pass.
Data from a real-time ship tracking service indicates that between March 20 and 22, roughly 1,900 vessels remained unable to move in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
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