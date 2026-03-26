North American Niobium Receives Key Seigneurie Authorization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Path cleared for diamond drilling at Québec Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (North American Niobium or the Company) is preparing to launch its first drill program at its Seigneurie Project after receiving an Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) from Québec's Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF). The ATI authorizes the Company to proceed with diamond drilling activities designed to test the Project's niobium and rare earth element potential.

“This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for the Company as we prepare to initiate our first drilling program targeting niobium and rare earth mineralization at Seigneurie,” said Murray Nye, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.“Following thorough engagement and communication with stakeholders and local communities, we are pleased to have received the ATI required to begin drilling at the Seigneurie Project.”

Highlights

ATI authorization granted by Québec's MRNF, enabling impact-causing exploration activities, including diamond drilling.

The Seigneurie Project is 100% owned by North American Niobium and located in the Haute-Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Stakeholder engagement completed with local communities and relevant parties as part of Québec's ATI permitting framework.

Historical drilling in the 1970s intersected significant pegmatite intervals but never assayed for critical or rare-earth elements.

Geological reinterpretation indicates a pegmatite intrusion potentially exceeding 250 metres in width, representing a significant exploration target for critical minerals.

Québec ATI

The ATI authorization allows the Company to conduct impact-causing exploration activities, including the construction of drill access trails and the execution of diamond drilling programs, at the 100%-owned Seigneurie Project. The ATI was granted on March 23, 2026 and is valid for a period of two years, expiring on March 22, 2028.

Under Québec's ATI framework, proponents must complete an information and engagement process with identified stakeholders prior to receiving authorization for certain exploration activities. North American Niobium completed discussions with multiple stakeholder groups, including the First Nation Council of the Essipit Innus, the Municipality of Longue-Rive, and other relevant stakeholders. Among the items addressed were logistical considerations and potential access routes.

The Company intends to use the ATI authorization to advance its exploration strategy and initiate the first modern drill program targeting niobium and rare earth mineralization at Seigneurie.

Geological Interpretation and Exploration Target

The Seigneurie Project is located within the Grenville geological province, a region known for hosting a variety of rare earth element and critical mineral occurrences.

Historical exploration conducted in the 1970s intersected substantial pegmatite bodies during drilling campaigns, with reported intervals reaching up to approximately 50–70 metres of pegmatite. At the time, exploration programs primarily assayed samples for uranium and thorium, and no analytical work was conducted for rare earth elements or niobium.

A recent review of historical surface and drill data, combined with interpretation of First Vertical Derivative (1VD) magnetic data undertaken by the Company's geological team, suggests that the pegmatite intrusion may represent a dike-like body exceeding 300 metres in width in certain areas and striking east-west. The extent of this intrusion is open in all directions. This interpretation is supported by surface mapping, historical drill data, 1VD magnetic data, and structural analysis of the intrusive system.

The upcoming drilling program will be designed to test the scale, continuity, and mineralization potential of the interpreted pegmatite system.

Figure 1: Cross Section Showing Geological Interpretation of the Seigneurie Pegmatite Intrusion

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Figure 2: Plan map of the Seigneurie Prospect showing planned diamond drill hole locations overlain on the First Vertical Derivative magnetic survey. The interpreted pegmatite intrusion may exceed 300 metres in width and remains open in all directions.

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-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" height="463" src="" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" width="624" />The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements, niobium, and nickel-copper occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Murray Nye

Chief Executive Officer

...

+1 (647) 984-4204

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management's expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“strategy,”“target,”“forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results“will,”“would,”“may,”“could,” or“should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company's planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management's beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.