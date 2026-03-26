Storagevault Expands Footprint With Completion Of $62.5 Million Of Acquisitions Of Five Storage Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“”) () is pleased to announce that, further to its December 18, 2025 news release, it has completed the acquisition of five stores (the“”) from four vendor groups, for an aggregate purchase price of $62.5 million. Three of the Acquisitions are arm's length and two, totaling $42.4 million, are related party acquisitions (the“”) with Access Self Storage Inc. (“”) and its affiliate (together with Access, the“”) as the vendors.

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisitions was $62.5 million, subject to customary adjustments. The consideration consisted of $2 million of StorageVault common shares at $5.87 per share (the“ Payment Shares”), funds on hand, promissory notes and mortgage financing. The Payment Shares are subject to a hold period that expires on July 26, 2026.

The balance of the transactions announced on December 18, 2025 are expected to close in Q2, 2026.

Exemption from MI 61-101; and Early Warning

As the Access Group are non-arm's length parties to StorageVault, the Related Party Acquisitions are considered a“related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -“Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions” (“ MI 61-101”). StorageVault relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101, in respect of the Related Party Acquisitions, pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and Section 5.7(1)(a) (Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101.

The 340,716 Payment Shares at an aggregate value of $2.0 million were issued to Access in connection with the Related Party Acquisitions, representing 0.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of StorageVault. Prior to the closing of the Acquisitions, Access owned or controlled 138,013,107 common shares of StorageVault, representing 37.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of StorageVault. Access now owns or controls 138,353,823 common shares or approximately 37.8% of the total issued and ‎outstanding common shares of StorageVault. ‎Access may increase or decrease its investment in StorageVault depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The head office address for both StorageVault and Access is 100 Canadian Road, Toronto, Ontario M1R 4Z5.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.5 million rentable square feet on 785 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report of Access, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

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Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the potential for Access to increase or decrease its investment in StorageVault depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault's current beliefs, estimates, forecasts and projections and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding: StorageVault's understanding of Access' intentions to increase or decrease its investment in StorageVault depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault's future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular‎. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at . Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.