First Quantum Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2026 Results
Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID: 8111752
Webcast: Direct link or on our website
A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.
About First Quantum
First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia and Mauritania. The Company's Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company's Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring the La Granja and Haquira copper deposits in Peru.
For further information, visit our website at or contact:
Investor Relations:
Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400
Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: ...
Media Relations:
James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs
+44 207 291 6630
E-Mail: ...
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