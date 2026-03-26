Deputy Prime Minister Meets EU Special Representative For Gulf Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, met with HE Luigi Di Maio, the European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region, during his visit to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest regional security developments and discussed avenues for defense cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.