MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 25, 2026 7:58 am - Exclusive Premiere: The Lamborghini Temerario sports car is available at AVTODOM Rublevsky

The latest model of the Italian brand Lamborghini is on display at AVTODOM Rublevsky. The exclusive Lamborghini Temerario sports car is being unveiled in Russia for the first time. You can check out the new model at the AVTODOM dealership located on Rublevskoye Highway.

The Lamborghini Temerario is a technically advanced vehicle that sets new standards in its segment. It features a hybrid internal combustion engine with three electric motors producing over 900 hp. This powertrain allows the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h just in 2.7 seconds. The model's exterior is designed in the brand's signature style. The interior combines a sporty character with high-quality finishing materials. Every element evokes the car's connection to the world of high automotive fashion.

The Lamborghini Temerario is a true work of engineering art. Clients of AVTODOM Rublevsky can appreciate it now.

Lamborghini confidently maintains its position in the supercar segment. The launch of the Temerario at AVTODOM Rublevsky allows Moscow car owners to be among the first to buy the new model, which has already attracted the attention of the brand's fans.

Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West Division, commented: "The Lamborghini Temerario is a technological breakthrough. It sets new standards for its segment. AVTODOM Rublevsky is one of the first to introduce this model in Russia. Purchasing a Temerario allows discerning customers to become part of the development history of this iconic Italian brand".



AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automotive holdings in Russia today. The company specializes in the sales and service of premium and luxury vehicles. The group's portfolio includes renowned global brands: Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Changan, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, SERES, Solaris, Volvo, and Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly expanding. The company opens new dealerships and upgrades the infrastructure of existing ones, develops used car sales, and offers a full range of financial services. It partners with reliable leasing companies and trusted banking partners.

54 dealership contracts with automakers officially represented on the Russian market were in effect at AVTODOM Group and AutoSpetsCenter Group on of March 1, 2026. Additionally, the companies have 21 active service contracts for vehicle maintenance.