Defense Forces Halt Major Russian Offensive In Pokrovsk Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched attacks on several fronts simultaneously within the 7th Airborne Assault Forces Corps' defense zone, attempting to break through the defenses by leveraging mobility and the use of military equipment.

On the outskirts of Hryshyne, Russian forces launched an assault using motorized vehicles in an attempt to quickly reach the town. The attack was repelled by units of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade. The enemy suffered casualties and was stopped by Ukrainian troops on the approaches to Hryshyne.

At the same time, in the Myrnohrad area, the invaders advanced by vehicle, attempting to expand their offensive and break through to Rodynske. The threat was neutralized through the joint efforts of the 7th Corps and the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov.”

In particular, soldiers from the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavriya Brigade and the 14th Special Operations Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine“Chervona Kalyna” engaged the invaders.

In total, during the repulsion of the two attacks, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 50 Russians, more than 10 motorcycles, and two vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, 158 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on March 25. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 44 assaults by the Russian Federation's army in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Svitle, Novoserhiivka, and toward Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Shevchenko.

Photo: illustrative, Kostiantyn Liberov