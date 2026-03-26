BIC: Release And Availability Of The 2025 Universal Registration Document

Clichy, France – March 26, 2026 – The 2025 Universal Registration Document (French version) was filed today with the A.M.F (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority).

The document is available on BIC's website in French and English in the Investors' section under Universal Registration Document as well as on the website of the A.M.F ( ). It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements, as BIC adopted the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The document includes:



the Annual Financial Report,

the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2025,

the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers),

information on sustainability (including the Vigilance Plan),

the description of the share buyback program,

the Reports from the Statutory Auditors and their fees, the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2026, as well as the Board of Directors report on the draft resolutions.

Contacts