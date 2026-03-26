CM Yogi: India Safe Under Modi Amid Global Instability From Mideast Wars

India a Beacon of Stability Amid Global Chaos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday highlighted the global impact of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the wars between Iran and Israel, and Iran and the United States. He said, "The war ongoing between Iran and Israel, and between Iran and America--the entire Middle East is affected by it and almost the entire world is affected." He noted that while the world grapples with instability, India remains on a steady path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"But there is an outcry in the world; there is disorder and anarchy. Inside India, under the magnificent and illustrious leadership of the Prime Minister, we are safe and are also working to take our journey of development forward fearlessly," he said.

CM Urges Unity in National Crises

The Chief Minister urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to remain mentally prepared for any potential challenges, stressing the importance of unity with the government during national crises. "When a calamity comes, or a challenge arises, to face that challenge, a person must prepare themselves to walk step-by-step with the government. This is true patriotism. When we work together with the government on any national issue, the results will be before us all. Our patriotism will be defined by this--that if the government has taken a step in the interest of the country, we prepare ourselves for it," he asserted.

Assurance on Cooking Gas Supply, Warning Against Rumours

Addressing the issue of cooking gas cylinders, Adityanath says, "There is no need to stand in line." He advises, "Before the war, if a cooking gas cylinder lasted for a month in someone's house, why is he rushing to get a cylinder on the fifth or sixth day today? Listen, when your turn is approaching, go three or five days before that, get your registration done, and the cooking gas will reach your home." He assured citizens that the district administration had been instructed to manage deliveries to ensure the convenience of the public, and that the cylinders would be 'home-delivered', where agencies would deliver the cylinder to your doorstep, just like they used to deliver.

Referring to the rumours being spread, he added, "There are some people who want to spoil the atmosphere by spreading rumours. There are some people who are trying to create disorder;" to which the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of avoiding misinformation, encouraging the public to stay calm.

Focus on Green Hydrogen for an 'Aatmanirbhar' Energy Future

CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke about India's energy future, focusing on Green Hydrogen energy and technological advancements in collaboration with Japan. "Green Hydrogen energy is going to become a vital medium," he said, highlighting ongoing initiatives for energy independence. "New India believes in both heritage and development. And so that we do not have to depend on any other country for the energy of the future, Green Hydrogen energy is going to become a vital medium. For that, we have provided funds to Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University for a Centre of Excellence. To bring that technology, we also recently visited Japan. We have had discussions with Japan; they are at a very advanced stage in this technology. We will move this program forward together with them."

"Technology takes a little time to arrive. It takes some time to convert innovation into Research and Development. But the government is working to provide a platform for the ideas that exist within the youth," he said, assuring that the government is working hard towards being 'Aatmanirbhar.' (ANI)

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