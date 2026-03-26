Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hair Care: 5 DIY Homemade Hair Serums For Faster Hair Growth Naturally

Hair Care: 5 DIY Homemade Hair Serums For Faster Hair Growth Naturally


2026-03-26 07:01:10
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

DIY hair serums made with aloe vera, coconut oil, and essential oils help nourish follicles, reduce breakage, and promote healthier, thicker hair growth naturally at home.

This hydrating blend nourishes the scalp and reduces dryness. It helps strengthen hair strands and supports smoother, healthier growth.

Rich oils deeply penetrate hair roots and boost circulation. This helps promote thicker strands and reduces hair fall over time.

Onion juice boosts collagen production while olive oil adds moisture. Together, they improve scalp health and encourage hair regrowth.

Green tea provides antioxidants that protect the scalp. Argan oil nourishes hair follicles and adds shine while reducing damage.

Rosemary oil stimulates blood circulation in the scalp. This improves nutrient delivery to follicles and supports faster hair growth.

MENAFN26032026007385015968ID1110909550



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search