Orange Launches The 16Th Edition Of The Orange Social Ventures Prize In Middle East And Africa (OSVP) To Reveal And Support Innovative Entrepreneurship And Impact Projects

Thursday 26 March 2026 marks the official launch of the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Orange Ventures Prize in Middle East and Africa (OSVP) ( ), a flagship initiative dedicated to promoting high-impact entrepreneurial innovation. From 26 March 2026 until 10 May 2026, entrepreneurs from all 17 countries where Orange operates in Africa and the Middle East are invited to submit their applications on the dedicated platform: .

An award at the heart of technological and societal challenges

For this new edition, Orange is showcasing startups that harness new technologies: artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, in the service of a lasting positive impact for both populations and the planet.

Projects operating in key sectors such as agriculture, education, environment or health are particularly encouraged because of their transformative potential in the region.

A structuring device to support the growth of startups

Beyond the financial rewards, OSVP is a real growth accelerator. The winners will benefit from support within the Orange Digital Centers, as well as strategic partnerships aimed at fostering their growth, opening new market opportunities for them, facilitate access to funding and key expertise and contribute sustainably to their success.

With more than 17,600 applications received since its creation, OSVP is today an essential catalyst for innovative entrepreneurship in Africa and the Middle East.

Two phases to reveal the talents of tomorrow

The competition will take place in two stages:

National phase (March 26 to May 10, 2026)

Organised in 17 countries, this phase allows the selection of national winners after an evaluation phase followed by a jury composed of ecosystem players and Orange representatives.

International phase

The 3 winners from each country reach the international final and compete for:



The International Grand Prix which will elect the 1st, 2nd and 3rd international winners The International Women's Prize (up to 3 candidates per country),

The projects are first evaluated by a committee composed of employees from the Orange group. At the end of these evaluations, 10 finalists will be designated to compete for the International Grand Prix and 5 for the International Women's Prize.

A final jury composed of experts, emblematic personalities from the tech and entrepreneurship will designate, starting in October 2026, the 3 winners of the International Grand Prix, as well as the winner of the International Women's Prize of OSVP.

Rewards to accelerate the impact

The winners will receive significant financial support to develop their solution



25,000€ for the 1st prize;

15,000€ for the 2nd prize;

10,000€ for the 3rd prize; 20,000 € for the International Women's Prize;

Building a future with confidence

Through the OSVP, Orange reaffirms its commitment to supporting youth, stimulating innovation and promoting inclusive economic development. By supporting impact entrepreneurs, Orange continues to reveal and bring out the key players in tomorrow's economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Orange Middle East and Africa.

Press Contacts – OMEA:

Stella Fumey

...



Anita Oyono

...

About Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA):

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has more than 175 million customers on 31 December 2025. With 8.4 billion euros in 2025, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 120 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About the Orange Digital Centers:

A real crossroads of opportunities, the Orange Digital Centers bring together in the same space, a School of Coding, a FabLab Solidaire, a digital manufacturing workshop that allows prototyping projects and learning through the "Faire", an Orange Fab, start-up acceleratorup which supports young entrepreneurs and allows them to develop national and international business partnerships with one or more entities of the Group and Orange Ventures Africa&Middle East, a 50 million euro investment fund that finances innovative startups.

Created by Orange 16 years ago, the Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneurs in Africa and the Middle East (POESAM) is an initiative aimed at identifying, rewarding and supporting innovative entrepreneurial projects with high social and environmental impact in the region.