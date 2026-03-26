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S. Korean Budget Airlines Cut Flights On High Fuel Costs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) South Korea's low-cost carriers (LCCs) are cutting international flights to mitigate the impact of surging fuel costs amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East industry sources reported Thursday that some companies plan to suspend 50 flights between April 20 and May 31, citing limited local refueling conditions in Vietnam country's three largest LCCs are also considering cutting services on select Southeast Asian routes, according to industry watchers fuel prices in Asia and Oceania rose 16.6% to $204.95 per barrel in the week of March 13-20, compared with the previous week, and were sharply higher than the prior month's average, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
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