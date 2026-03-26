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Russia Shoots Down Over Ninety Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russia's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 91 Ukrainian drones over a seven-hour window on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.
According to the ministry, on-duty air defense systems neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicles between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time, spanning nine separate regions across the country.
The drone intercepts were recorded over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Smolensk, Tula, and Moscow regions, the ministry said.
The wave of aerial activity marks one of the more geographically widespread drone incursions reported in recent days, underscoring the sustained intensity of Ukraine's long-range strike campaign deep into Russian territory.
According to the ministry, on-duty air defense systems neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicles between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time, spanning nine separate regions across the country.
The drone intercepts were recorded over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Smolensk, Tula, and Moscow regions, the ministry said.
The wave of aerial activity marks one of the more geographically widespread drone incursions reported in recent days, underscoring the sustained intensity of Ukraine's long-range strike campaign deep into Russian territory.
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