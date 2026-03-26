Zilocar Reveals Where Car Theft Hits Hardest: First County-By-County Analysis Of $20B U.S. Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive study analyzes vehicle theft risk and financial loss across more than 2,500 U.S. counties









WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new nationwide analysis estimates that motor vehicle theft generated nearly $19.9 billion in financial losses across the United States, based on 850,236 reported vehicle thefts in the latest FBI crime dataset.

The findings come from the U.S. Car Theft Financial Impact Study, a nationwide analysis that estimates the economic impact of stolen vehicles across the country.

Unlike most crime reports that focus only on the number of stolen vehicles, the study estimates financial loss per resident and examines vehicle theft patterns across more than 2,500 U.S. counties, revealing where stolen vehicles create the greatest economic burden for local communities.

Readers can explore the interactive county-level map and full dataset here: