Kaldalón Hf.: Annual And Sustainability Report 2025 Published

Kaldalón Hf.: Annual And Sustainability Report 2025 Published
The Annual and Sustainability Report contains an overview of Kaldalón's performance in 2025, key operational highlights and financial results, as well as detailed information on sustainability matters.
Further information is available on Kaldalón's website.
For further information, please contact:
Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
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