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Kaldalón Hf.: Annual And Sustainability Report 2025 Published


2026-03-26 05:01:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kaldalón hf. has published its Annual and Sustainability Report for the year 2025 in Icelandic. The report is available on Kaldalón's website. The Company's Annual Financial Statements were published on 4 March 2026.

The Annual and Sustainability Report contains an overview of Kaldalón's performance in 2025, key operational highlights and financial results, as well as detailed information on sustainability matters.

Further information is available on Kaldalón's website.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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