AS DISABILITY RIGHTS FACE UNPRECEDENTED PRESSURE, FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH ITS MOST URGENT LINEUP YET

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a moment when disability rights are under sustained political pressure globally, the 18th annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York (RFFNY) returns April 23–30, 2026, presenting more than 30 films that speak to the urgency of this moment while also embracing the unique power of movies to provide escape, relief, and renewal. Opening on April 23 at The New School and closing April 30 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave. at W. 76th St.), the festival spans twenty venues across NY and NJ, welcoming the widest audience of any dedicated disability film event in the world with something for everyone. Every screening provides groundbreaking accessibility across audiences and types of disabilities with open captions for all films, audio description, sign language, real time captions for talkbacks and conversations, and more.

This year's diverse lineup - the most topical in the festival's history - includes a documentary narrated by Bob Odenkirk dissecting America's collapsing mental health system; an investigation into the hidden history of Nazi Germany's systematic killing of disabled people; questions about whose lives are valued and protected including a portrait of a Deaf Ukrainian man navigating the Russian invasion; and a romantic comedy where autism, mental health, and reproductive autonomy collide. Additional World, U.S., and New York premieres are showcased throughout.

“We program films that make the invisible visible - and in 2026, that work has never felt more necessary. Every film in this lineup insists that disabled lives are complex, normal, and worth the world's attention.”- Isaac Zablocki, Co-Founder and Director, ReelAbilities Film Festival

BY THE NUMBERS

18 years as the world's premier disability film event. 30+ films screened. 20 venues across all five boroughs, Westchester, Long Island, the Hamptons, and NJ. 100% of screenings fully accessible (captions, audio description, ASL, CART, and more)

OPENING NIGHT RED CARPET EVENT - THURSDAY, APRIL 23 - TISHMAN AUDITORIUM, THE NEW SCHOOL (63 5th Ave at 14th Street)

LONE WOLVES - A Comedy About Autism, Fertility, and What Happens When Plans Collapse

RFFNY 2026 opens with the East Coast Premiere of Lone Wolves (dir. Ryan Cunningham, USA, 2025), a sharp romantic dramedy at the epicenter of two national conversations: neurodiversity and reproductive autonomy. Fran, a pragmatic forty-something, recruits Ben - an old classmate she once skipped prom with - for a planned DIY insemination weekend. When she discovers Ben is autistic and navigating his own mental health challenges, her carefully engineered weekend goes from adventure to unknown. The film handles both subjects with specificity and dark humor, creatively avoiding stereotyped, sanitized representations that disability advocates and film critics alike increasingly criticize.

Content notes: Brief nudity, discussion of suicide.

KEY FILMS - STORY ANGLES FOR EDITORS

The 2026 lineup offers distinct angles for entertainment, health, politics, international, and culture desks. Highlighted below are films most likely to generate broader coverage:

NO ONE CARES ABOUT CRAZY PEOPLE - Narrated by Bob Odenkirk, Score by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy

NY Premiere. Dir. Gail Freedman. 96 min. USA, 2024

The festival's highest-profile documentary has the clearest hook for mainstream media attention. Drawing its title from a 2016 memo attributed to a Reagan-era HUD official, No One Cares About Crazy People builds a sustained, deeply reported indictment of the U.S. mental health system - told through families in crisis, advocates demanding reform, and the people the system has abandoned entirely. Odenkirk's narration brings immediate name recognition; Tweedy's score signals the cultural register. A gripping, timely film for health, politics, and culture desks alike.

Content notes: police violence, profane language, discussion of suicide.

DISPOSABLE HUMANITY - Centerpiece Presentation

NY Premiere. Dir. Cameron S. Mitchell. 95 min. USA, 2024

Programming this film as its Centerpiece is a deliberate, declarative act by RFFNY. Disposable Humanity investigates the Nazi Aktion T4 program - a state-sponsored campaign that killed an estimated 200,000 to 300,000 disabled people before the Holocaust's wider machinery was in place. The film goes on to illustrate how this dark chapter of history has been systematically erased from public memory. In the current political climate, this documentary warns how by ignoring the past, we risk repeating it. For history, Holocaust education, disability rights, and news desks.

Content notes: violence, eugenics, nudity.

VIKTOR - A Deaf Man in a War He Cannot Hear

Dir. Olivier Sarbil. 89 min. Denmark/Ukraine/France/USA, 2024. Ukrainian, Russian

Shot in Kharkiv amid the Russian invasion, Viktor follows a young Deaf man obsessed with samurai films who attempts to join the Ukrainian front line. Director Olivier Sarbil, a veteran conflict cinematographer, turns Viktor's deafness into a formal device - silence as suspense, isolation as aesthetic. The result is one of the most inventive war documentaries of recent years, and one that reframes the Ukraine conflict through a perspective virtually absent from mainstream news coverage. Strong fit for international and arts desks.

Content notes: war, violence.

ESPINA - Closing Night Film

Dir. Daniel Poler. 90 min. Panama, 2024. Spanish

The festival closes with a Panamanian road trip unlike anything else in the lineup. Venezuelan expatriate Jonathan, facing spinal surgery, recruits two unlikely companions - a between-gigs actor and a jaded playboy - to finance the journey through public donations. He finds himself plunged into Panama's wild side before going under the knife. Inspired by the director's own experiences, Espina is irreverent, high-energy, and genuinely funny: Latin American cinema that treats disability neither as tragedy nor as inspiration, but as the backdrop for a stranger's wager with fate. A strong angle for Latin American arts, travel, and indie film coverage.

Content notes: medical discussions, nudity.

FULL FEATURE FILM LINEUP

-96 Lbs. of Dynamite (NY Premiere) - Chad McDaniel, a witty pool player born with brittle bone disease, refuses low expectations on his way from rural Mississippi to high-stakes amateur tournaments.

-Concerto for Other Hands (NY Premiere) - A father composes a piano concerto specifically for his son with Miller syndrome, turning music into a shared language of adaptation and trust.

-Dream Touch Believe (NY Premiere) - Indigenous sculptor Michael Naranjo - blinded and losing a hand in Vietnam - rebuilds his creative life through adaptive technique and refusal to quit.

-Heavy Healing (NY Premiere) - Metal, hardcore punk, and underground hip-hop as mental health lifelines: community care inside the loud music scenes that mainstream culture wrote off as aggressive.

-Horsegirls - Autistic 22-year-old Margarita finds confidence, autonomy, and community through the unlikely world of competitive hobby horse dancing.

-My Everything (U.S. Premiere) - Mona has arranged her entire existence around her adult son Joël, who has an intellectual disability. When his partner becomes pregnant, the film asks what devotion, control, and letting go actually mean.

-My Brain: After the Rupture (North American Premiere) - After a catastrophic brain hemorrhage, broadcaster and musician Clemency Burton-Hill fights to reclaim her voice, her music, and her life.

-We Might Regret This (U.S. Premiere. BBC2 Series (3 x 30 min)) - Wheelchair user Freya hires her impulsive best friend to be her personal assistant after moving to London for love - exploring what happens when caregiving, friendship, and romance combust into hilarious chaos.

-Westhampton - A filmmaker returns home a decade after causing a fatal accident, confronting the revised version of events he adopted to survive. Co-starring Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte, who has cerebral palsy.

SHORT FILM PROGRAMS

-Close & Personal (Stories forging personal paths with honesty and humor) - Bad Survivor. Don't Take This the Wrong Way. Misfit. Rearranged (World Premiere). Talk (NY Premiere). Them That's Not

-Expressions (Artists redefining identity on their own terms) - Beyond Each Frame (U.S. Premiere). The Blind Reggaetonera. Once More, Like Rain Man. The How We Look Project (World Premiere)

-Growing Pains (Youth navigating identity and talent in unexpected ways) - Boys (International Premiere). Gum. Key of Genius (NY Premiere). Late-Diagnosed. Little Monsters. Sūnnā (North American Premiere)

-Against the Current (Lives shaped by adversity and circumstance) - Circle Hook (International Premiere). Rag Dolls (East Coast Premiere). White Nine (East Coast Premiere). Creating The Space To Succeed (World Premiere)

INDUSTRY PROGRAMMING & PARTNERSHIPS

ReelAbilities Industry Summit

Now in its fifth year, the ReelAbilities Industry Summit convenes decision-makers from across film and television to advance meaningful changes in disability inclusion - in casting, production, and leadership. Organized in partnership with the NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment. Panels, workshops, and networking events. Details and registration: reelabilities/summit

Rotten Tomatoes Partnership

In partnership with Rotten Tomatoes, ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York 2026 expands its industry and audience initiatives with a new focus on film criticism and public engagement, to support a more inclusive and representative critical landscape.

The partnership introduces the inaugural ReelAbilities Rotten Tomatoes Audience Award, recognizing a standout film as selected by festival goers and online viewers. Festival attendees - in person and virtual - will be encouraged to vote after each screening in an upcoming voting app and in the Rotten Tomatoes app. More details about voting methods are forthcoming.

Together, the initiative reflects a shared commitment to accessibility, discovery, and amplifying diverse perspectives - ensuring that both critics and audiences continue to play a central role in championing stories that resonate far beyond the screen.

Filmmaker Q&As & Community Conversations

Every screening is followed by an extended conversation with filmmakers, cast and/or crew, and disability community members. All Q&As are ASL-interpreted and live-captioned.

ACCESSIBILITY - THE GOLD STANDARD IN FILM EXHIBITION

Every RFFNY event - every screening, panel, and industry session - includes:

-Open captions on all films

-Audio description on all films

-ASL interpretation and CART (real-time captioning) at all Q&As and panels

-Braille and large-print materials

-Sensory-friendly spaces and designated quiet rooms

-Wheelchair-accessible venues and service animal accommodations

-Select titles available for home streaming, April 23-May 3: reelabilities/stream

TICKETS & CREDENTIALS

General public: reelabilities/newyork. Tickets on sale March 26

Press credentials and screener access:...

Industry Summit registration: reelabilities/summit

Photography and screeners: High-resolution production stills and festival artwork are available via the press portal at For screener access, embed approval, or broadcast-quality assets, contact... directly.

Social media: @ReelAbilities for Facebook and twitter, @ReelAbilitiesny for Instagram and TikTok. Festival hashtag: #RFFNY2026

About ReelAbilities Film Festival: Founded in 2007 in New York City, ReelAbilities has grown into the world's largest film festival showcasing the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of people with disabilities. Now in its 18th year, RFFNY serves as the flagship of a network of more than a dozen affiliate festivals across North America. Now an independent nonprofit, ReelAbilities continues to set new industry standards for accessible film exhibition and disability storytelling across nearly two decades.