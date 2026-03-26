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Australia Bars Entry for Visa Holders from Iran
(MENAFN) The Australian government has moved to bar Iranian temporary visa holders from entering the country, citing growing concerns that the escalating Middle East conflict could prompt a wave of overstays.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced Wednesday night that he has invoked powers granted by federal parliament earlier in March to impose a temporary travel restriction on holders of Iranian visitor visas — marking one of Canberra's most direct immigration responses yet to the regional conflict.
In a formal statement, Burke framed the decision as a necessary measure to safeguard the integrity and long-term sustainability of Australia's migration system, warning that the conflict has heightened the risk that some Iranian visitors may be unwilling or unable to leave once their visas expire.
The six-month restriction applies exclusively to holders of subclass 600 visitor visas tied to Iranian passports — a visa category permitting stays of up to 12 months for tourism or family visits. Critically, the ban exempts visa holders already on Australian soil, as well as spouses or children of Australian citizens or permanent residents, and parents of children under 18 already residing in Australia.
"There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now," Burke said.
"The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia's migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable," he added.
Burke confirmed that visa applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with a limited number of affected Iranian nationals still permitted to travel to Australia. He noted that cases involving parents of Australian citizens would receive sympathetic consideration — offering a narrow but meaningful exemption within an otherwise sweeping restriction.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced Wednesday night that he has invoked powers granted by federal parliament earlier in March to impose a temporary travel restriction on holders of Iranian visitor visas — marking one of Canberra's most direct immigration responses yet to the regional conflict.
In a formal statement, Burke framed the decision as a necessary measure to safeguard the integrity and long-term sustainability of Australia's migration system, warning that the conflict has heightened the risk that some Iranian visitors may be unwilling or unable to leave once their visas expire.
The six-month restriction applies exclusively to holders of subclass 600 visitor visas tied to Iranian passports — a visa category permitting stays of up to 12 months for tourism or family visits. Critically, the ban exempts visa holders already on Australian soil, as well as spouses or children of Australian citizens or permanent residents, and parents of children under 18 already residing in Australia.
"There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now," Burke said.
"The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia's migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable," he added.
Burke confirmed that visa applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, with a limited number of affected Iranian nationals still permitted to travel to Australia. He noted that cases involving parents of Australian citizens would receive sympathetic consideration — offering a narrow but meaningful exemption within an otherwise sweeping restriction.
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