New Wave Of Unstable Weather In UAE To Bring Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates as the UAE deals with heavy rains and unstable weather conditions.]

A fresh wave of unstable weather is set to affect parts of the UAE from Thursday night (March 26) through Friday, with authorities forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in phases across the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the latest system will begin impacting western areas late Thursday before gradually moving inland and eastward.

This comes as the UAE continues to experience a multi-day spell of unstable weather, with rainfall, thunderstorms and reduced visibility reported across several emirates since early this week.

How the weather will unfold

The NCM said conditions will start over western regions, including Al Dhafra, before extending to Abu Dhabi during the night and early hours of Friday.

By Friday daytime, the system is expected to spread further, covering northern areas, Al Ain and eastern regions.

This movement follows a familiar pattern seen in recent days, where rain systems developed over western areas before gradually shifting north and east across the country.

What to expect

Moderate to heavy rainfall at times Thunder and lightning activity Fresh to strong winds, occasionally reaching higher speeds Blowing dust in some areas

The authority also warned of hail in some areas, particularly during periods of more intense cloud activity.

Earlier forecasts had already indicated a stormy week with rain, thunder and possible hail across parts of the UAE.

Weather pattern

Meteorologists have said the current conditions are part of successive waves of atmospheric instability affecting the country, rather than a single weather event.

Heavy rain has already been recorded across multiple emirates in recent days, with authorities issuing safety advisories and responding to thousands of weather-related calls.

Conditions to ease gradually

Rainfall intensity is expected to decrease gradually by Friday night, with cloud cover and associated activity easing across most parts of the country.

The NCM said it is closely tracking developments around the clock and will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve.

Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and exercise caution, particularly during periods of heavy rain, reduced visibility and strong winds.