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Bahrain Reports Fire Near Manama Following Iranian Attack

Bahrain Reports Fire Near Manama Following Iranian Attack


2026-03-26 04:30:41
(MENAFN) Bahraini authorities said Thursday that civil defense teams successfully extinguished a fire at a facility in Muharraq, near the capital Manama, with no casualties reported.

The Interior Ministry stated that the blaze was brought under control and occurred following what was described as Iranian aggression.

Earlier, warning sirens were activated, and residents were advised to stay calm and move to the nearest safe location. No additional details were immediately provided.

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