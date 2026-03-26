Dubai Construction Sector Records Strong Performance In Q1 2026

Dubai has recorded a strong performance in the construction sector in the first quarter of 2026, authorities said on Thursday.

Authorities issued 10,700 building permits during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a 12% increase, as built-up area reached 3.9 million square metres.

A total of 3,100 building completion certificates were granted over the same period, while structural inspection requests stood at 10,855. Concrete supplied to construction sites across the emirate amounted to 824,000 cubic metres.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that there is no huge drop in property prices due to the ongoing regional military conflict that could be termed “distressed assets,” as confirmed by industry executives.

They suggest that there are enough buyers in the market – especially UAE and GCC nationals and long-time expat residents – who are ready to snap up any “distressed deals.”

“What I would caution is the word ‘distressed.' We're not seeing assets with significant price drops in any meaningful volume right now. Buyers looking for those opportunities are mostly finding a market that isn't cooperating with that expectation,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.