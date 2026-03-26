Gold Prices Stabilize Amid Anticipation Of De-Escalation In Middle East

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gold prices stabilized on Thursday as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East, while remaining cautious ahead of new geopolitical developments that could impact safe-haven assets demand.

Spot gold was trading at $4,503.29 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.2% to $4,500.

Gold came under further pressure as crude oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, as investors reassessed the prospects for easing tensions in the Middle East.

As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% in spot trading to $71.19 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,906.90, and palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404.