Gold Prices Stabilize Amid Anticipation Of De-Escalation In Middle East
Spot gold was trading at $4,503.29 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.2% to $4,500.
Gold came under further pressure as crude oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, as investors reassessed the prospects for easing tensions in the Middle East.
As for other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% in spot trading to $71.19 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,906.90, and palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404.
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