Afghanistan Urges Regional Water Cooperation At Tashkent Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ministry of Energy and Water has said that its deputy minister has called for strengthened regional cooperation, equitable water distribution and enhanced water diplomacy during the ministerial forum of“Water Week” in Tashkent.

In a post on X, the ministry reported that Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Omar Akhundzada represented Afghanistan at the high-level forum in Uzbekistan.

According to the statement, Akhundzada emphasized the importance of fair water distribution between Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, strengthening water diplomacy, using modern technologies in water management and expanding joint efforts to address climate change impacts.

He also highlighted the need to prevent erosion along the banks of the Amu Darya, stressing that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to respecting the water rights of neighboring countries.

The ministry described Afghanistan's participation in the forum as a significant step toward enhancing the country's role in regional and international water-related discussions, noting that it could open a new phase of cooperation with neighboring countries.

On the sidelines of the event, Akhundzada met with Uzbekistan's Minister of Water Resources, Shavkat Khamrayev, where the two officials discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in water management, the statement added.

hz/sa