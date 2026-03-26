273M Children Worldwide Out Of School: UNESCO

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reports that the number of children and young people out of school has risen to 273 million for the seventh consecutive year.

According to the 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report, about one-sixth of school-age children worldwide are out of school and only two-thirds of students complete secondary education. Population growth, crises, wars, and reductions in education budgets are cited as the main causes.

The report also notes that more than one-sixth of children live in conflict-affected areas, further limiting access to education.

UNESCO warns that ongoing tensions in the Middle East have led to school closures, depriving millions of children of schooling.

Despite these challenges, there has been progress. Since 2000, enrollment in primary and secondary education has increased by 30 percent, reaching 1.4 billion students.

Gender gaps have narrowed in many countries, and completion rates have improved: primary education from 77 percent to 88 percent, lower secondary from 60 percent to 78 percent, and upper secondary from 37 percent to 61 percent.

UNESCO emphasizes that addressing this crisis requires comprehensive policies, increased investment, and attention to local conditions in each country.

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