Spring Allergies And Asthma: Why Symptoms Worsen In March

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Spring brings rising pollen levels that can trigger asthma flare-ups and allergy symptoms, making breathing harder and discomfort more common in March.

March arrives and, almost overnight, the sneezing starts. For children with asthma or allergic rhinitis, this shift in season is rarely gentle. Pollen counts climb, temperatures swing, and airways that spent winter recovering from colds are suddenly under pressure again.

Most parents don't realise how quickly things can escalate. What looks like hay fever on Monday can become a rattling chest by the weekend.

Birch and alder trees are among the first to release pollen - often before spring feels like it has properly arrived. That early exposure triggers bronchial hyperresponsiveness in sensitised children, causing the airways to tighten, swell, and produce excess mucus. It is uncomfortable, sometimes frightening, and entirely manageable when caught early.

A visit to a cough specialist doctor at this stage, rather than waiting for a crisis, allows for proper spirometry testing and a realistic treatment plan before symptoms take hold.

This is the part many parents overlook. Prolonged airway inflammation lowers the body's natural defences. Children become significantly more vulnerable to pneumonia and chest infections when their respiratory systems are already under strain. Paediatric clinics see this pattern every spring without fail.

Practical Steps for Parents

Check daily pollen forecasts and limit outdoor time on high-count days. Ensure inhalers are accessible - at home, at school, and in the child's bag. Book an early review at asthma clinics If fever or worsening breathlessness develops, search for a“children's doctor near me” without delay.

Q: Can allergies genuinely trigger a serious asthma attack?

A: Yes. Pollen is one of the most common asthma triggers in children.

Q: When is the right time to seek medical advice?

A: At the first sign of recurring symptoms, not once breathing becomes difficult.

Q: Are antihistamines enough?

A: For mild cases, sometimes. Children with confirmed asthma need a structured plan from a specialist.

Spring should be a season children enjoy, not endure. For families managing asthma or recurring respiratory symptoms, March demands attention - not panic, but preparedness. The right medical support, sought early, makes an enormous difference. Speak to a specialist, revisit your child's care plan, and head into the warmer months with confidence.

Do not wait for symptoms to worsen. Schedule a respiratory assessment with Child Lung Clinic this March and ensure your child enters spring with a proactive plan in place.

