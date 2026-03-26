Borregaard ASA: Notice Of Borregaard's Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 16 April 2026 at 13:00 CEST as a digital meeting.

The following documents are attached:

- Notice of the Annual General Meeting

- Report on pay and other remuneration of senior management

- Recommendations of the nomination committee

Borregaard's Annual Report 2025 is available at the company's webpage: .

Notice of attendance is required for all shareholders. Deadline for registration of advance votes, proxies and instructions must be received no later than 14.04.2026 at 11:59pm (23:59 CEST). Also, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.

The record date for this year's Annual General Meeting is 09.04.2026 at 11:59pm (23:59 CEST). Only shares acquired at or before the record date are entitled to meeting and voting rights.

The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at equity-info/shareholder-services/general-meeting-2026/.

The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.

Login will open at 12:00 CEST at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 26 March 2026

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments



Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Report on pay and other remuneration of senior management Recommendations of the nomination committee