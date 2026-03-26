The Next Wave In Fintech: AI & Human Synergy Advisory Model By CUSP Wealth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Discover how CUSP Wealth powers its hybrid advisory model, making investing and wealth advisory clear and accessible in the UAE

CUSP Wealth, an investment firm regulated by the DFSA, details how its hybrid advisory model combines AI-driven portfolio optimisation with on-demand access to experienced financial advisors – enabling institutional-grade wealth advisory at 0.75% annual fees, a fraction of traditional costs.

“No one else in the UAE market does this,” Fedor Panteleev said, the Chief Product Officer at CUSP Wealth and seasoned startup builder across global markets.“You either get pure robo-advisors with no human contact, or traditional wealth managers where advisory is reserved for high-net-worth clients. We've eliminated that choice.”

While most UAE wealth managers require $100,000+ minimums and charge 2%+ fees to cover large teams, CUSP Wealth's technology-first approach delivers the same level of service starting at $25, with zero basic trading commissions.

AI Efficiency: Let Algorithms Handle What They Do Best

The hybrid model works because AI and humans excel at completely different tasks.

Stays aligned with market reality – Continuous monitoring ensures your investments respond to changing conditions. Maintains the right level of risk – Automatic checks across thousands of securities keep your portfolio balanced. Preserves your values – Ongoing screening ensures Shariah compliance doesn't slip as companies change their business models.

CUSP Wealth's AI continuously performs functions that would be impossible to execute manually:Human Expertise: Where Empathy Meets Experience

Despite sophisticated AI capabilities, CUSP Wealth recognises that certain aspects require human judgment.

Edwin Mathew, Financial Advisor at CUSP Wealth, noted:“AI can tell you the mathematically optimal portfolio. It cannot tell you whether now is the right time to invest, nor can it reassure you during market volatility. That's when you can speak to a financial advisor.”

Confidence from day one – Start with clarity through a one-on-one consultation to understand your investment strategy before committing a single dirham. A plan built around your life – Your portfolio reflects your actual goals; whether that's a home deposit, children's education, or financial independence. Answers when you need them – Never feel stuck or uncertain; expert guidance is available whenever questions arise. Invest according to your values – Whether conventional or Shariah-compliant, your returns aren't compromised by your principles.

Every CUSP Wealth user receives:Synergy in Action: Lower Costs, Higher Potential with CUSP

By combining AI efficiency with human expertise, CUSP Wealth delivers institutional-grade wealth advisory at accessible pricing:

Charge 0.75% annually (vs. 2%+ traditional) Offer zero basic trading fees (vs. a set percentage per trade) $25 minimum portfolio amount (vs. $100,000+ at traditional firms) Financial advisor access to all users (vs. high-net-worth clients only) Portfolios which match your values and risk level (vs generic portfolios)

The business model architecture enables CUSP Wealth to:

“Our business model prioritises reducing fees and commissions, not reducing potential returns,” said Ramesh Murthy, Senior Executive Officer at CUSP Wealth.“Our mission is to make investing clear, accessible and efficient, so you can create the life you envision.”

Cusp Wealth Ltd is registered in DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Fees may be subject to change. Investment involves risk, including the potential loss of capital, and Shariah compliance does not eliminate investment risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Shariah compliance certification does not constitute investment advice or guarantee returns. For DIFC-based DFSA Retail clients only. T&Cs apply.