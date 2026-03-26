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Libya Moves Drifting Russian LNG Tanker into International Waters
(MENAFN) Libya has successfully moved a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker — adrift off its coastline for weeks — into international waters, with the National Oil Corporation designated to manage the vessel's unloading, Libyan authorities announced Wednesday.
The Government of National Unity released a video statement from Transport Minister Mohammed al-Shuhubi confirming the development. Shuhubi revealed that a dedicated crisis unit had been established under direct orders from Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah to monitor the stricken vessel as it drifted through the Mediterranean.
Libyan tugboats successfully hauled the tanker beyond the country's territorial waters, Shuhubi said, adding that the National Oil Corporation had been formally assigned to oversee the offloading operation. He further disclosed that Libya had maintained active diplomatic channels with Russia through its Foreign Ministry while also coordinating closely with Malta and Italy on the matter.
All 30 Crew Members Rescued
The crisis traces back to March 4, when the Libyan Ports and Maritime Transport Authority reported a series of explosions aboard the Russian-flagged gas tanker ARCTIC METAGAZ, prompting the successful evacuation of all 30 crew members on board.
Early reports had suggested the vessel sank approximately 130 miles north of Sirte Port, though subsequent assessments confirmed the tanker had remained afloat and continued drifting along Libya's western coastline.
Russia's Transport Ministry, also on March 4, stated that the tanker had come under attack by unmanned naval vehicles while navigating the Mediterranean. The ministry confirmed that the liquefied gas carrier was struck by sea drones launched from the Libyan coast, while reaffirming that the entire 30-member Russian crew had been brought to safety.
The Government of National Unity released a video statement from Transport Minister Mohammed al-Shuhubi confirming the development. Shuhubi revealed that a dedicated crisis unit had been established under direct orders from Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah to monitor the stricken vessel as it drifted through the Mediterranean.
Libyan tugboats successfully hauled the tanker beyond the country's territorial waters, Shuhubi said, adding that the National Oil Corporation had been formally assigned to oversee the offloading operation. He further disclosed that Libya had maintained active diplomatic channels with Russia through its Foreign Ministry while also coordinating closely with Malta and Italy on the matter.
All 30 Crew Members Rescued
The crisis traces back to March 4, when the Libyan Ports and Maritime Transport Authority reported a series of explosions aboard the Russian-flagged gas tanker ARCTIC METAGAZ, prompting the successful evacuation of all 30 crew members on board.
Early reports had suggested the vessel sank approximately 130 miles north of Sirte Port, though subsequent assessments confirmed the tanker had remained afloat and continued drifting along Libya's western coastline.
Russia's Transport Ministry, also on March 4, stated that the tanker had come under attack by unmanned naval vehicles while navigating the Mediterranean. The ministry confirmed that the liquefied gas carrier was struck by sea drones launched from the Libyan coast, while reaffirming that the entire 30-member Russian crew had been brought to safety.
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