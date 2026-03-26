403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Reports Surge in Global Demand for Russian Oil
(MENAFN) The Kremlin reported on Wednesday that interest in Russian oil has seen a significant upswing in recent times.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a national broadcast that demand has risen so sharply that fulfilling all incoming requests could become challenging for Moscow.
"The demand is high, the demand for alternative directions is high, so, of course, a moment may come when additional demand will be difficult to satisfy," Peskov explained.
Meanwhile, presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev criticized Ukraine for aggravating the international energy situation.
"The Ukrainian leadership seems to be desperately trying to exacerbate the world's largest energy crisis, further accelerating the EU's energy collapse," he stated on social media platform X, referring to attacks targeting the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Region.
Reports indicated that a Ukrainian drone strike ignited several oil storage tanks at the Ust-Luga port. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility, noting that the drones traveled over 900 kilometers (560 miles) to reach their target. Ukraine’s General Staff also reported damage to the Russian patrol icebreaker Purga.
Dmitriev previously warned that further hikes in energy and commodity prices could significantly affect the economy and intensify inflation. He described an impending "tsunami of energy shock" for Europe, linked to the EU’s refusal to utilize Russian natural gas.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a national broadcast that demand has risen so sharply that fulfilling all incoming requests could become challenging for Moscow.
"The demand is high, the demand for alternative directions is high, so, of course, a moment may come when additional demand will be difficult to satisfy," Peskov explained.
Meanwhile, presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev criticized Ukraine for aggravating the international energy situation.
"The Ukrainian leadership seems to be desperately trying to exacerbate the world's largest energy crisis, further accelerating the EU's energy collapse," he stated on social media platform X, referring to attacks targeting the port of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Region.
Reports indicated that a Ukrainian drone strike ignited several oil storage tanks at the Ust-Luga port. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility, noting that the drones traveled over 900 kilometers (560 miles) to reach their target. Ukraine’s General Staff also reported damage to the Russian patrol icebreaker Purga.
Dmitriev previously warned that further hikes in energy and commodity prices could significantly affect the economy and intensify inflation. He described an impending "tsunami of energy shock" for Europe, linked to the EU’s refusal to utilize Russian natural gas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment