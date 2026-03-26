Iran Appeals To UNIDO To Halt Attacks On Industrial Facilities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran calls for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian and industrial facilities, the country's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, said in a letter addressed to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Trend reports.

According to him, the recent strikes by the United States and Israel have really taken a toll on the country's industrial and production sites. He stressed that factories churning out vital goods for the population must not be targeted.

Atabak noted that Iran is seeking technical assistance and expert cooperation from UNIDO to assess the damage, carry out repairs, and restore operations. He added that documentation on the affected facilities is currently being compiled and will be submitted to UNIDO for further expert evaluation once finalized.

“Under the current circumstances, the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran considers maintaining the continuity of production in the country as a key priority. In this direction, production enterprises and damaged facilities are being continuously inspected,” he said.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.