CGB Organises Awareness Workshop For Adaa System Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), represented by its Department of Talent Management and National Human Resources Development, yesterday held the 13th virtual awareness workshop for ambassadors of the national performance management system“Adaa”.

According to posts on the bureau's official social media accounts, the online session was designed to strengthen awareness, offer practical support and further empower the network of Adaa ambassadors who play a key role in rolling out the system across government entities.

Officials leading the workshop presented the latest developments for the 2026 performance management cycle. They outlined general guidelines for formulating objectives, explained the mechanism for distributing targets according to different job categories, and clarified the rules governing performance weights.

A hands-on demonstration of the Adaa platform showed participants the exact steps for entering objectives and linking them to specific timeframes. Emphasis was placed on the importance of completing the system's supporting electronic training modules and making full use of the dedicated communication channels established for ambassadors.

The workshop forms part of a continuing series of capacity-building activities aimed at ensuring the smooth and consistent implementation of Adaa across the public sector. By equipping ambassadors with up-to-date knowledge and tools, the Bureau seeks to guarantee that government entities meet approved standards during the critical goal-setting phase.

“These workshops reinforce the ambassadors' pivotal role in supporting their respective organisations and help embed a culture of effective institutional performance,” a CGB statement said.

Adaa, launched as part of Qatar's broader efforts to modernise public administration, provides a unified framework for measuring and enhancing employee and organisational performance. The system aligns individual and departmental objectives with national priorities, including those outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ambassadors serve as internal champions within ministries and agencies, guiding colleagues through the performance cycle, troubleshooting issues and promoting best practices. Their growing expertise is considered essential for the system's long-term success.

The latest session comes as government bodies prepare to finalise their 2026 performance plans. With clearer guidelines now available on objective formulation and weighting, participants left the workshop better prepared to assist their organisations in setting realistic, measurable and strategically aligned targets. CGB officials have indicated that further workshops and training opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks to maintain momentum during the current goal-setting stage.

The Bureau continues to encourage all designated ambassadors to complete the available e-learning units and to engage actively through the official communication platforms to share experiences and resolve queries in real time.

This ongoing initiative reflects Qatar's commitment to building a high-performing, transparent and results-oriented civil service that contributes directly to the country's sustainable development goals.