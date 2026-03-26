Local Agricultural Produce Markets Resume

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has announced the resumption of operations at local agricultural produce markets, providing residents with renewed access to fresh, high-quality Qatari farm products.

According to the Ministry, Al Mazrouah Market at Umm Salal Central Market will operate daily from 7am to 3pm. Meanwhile, markets located in Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Sheehaniya, and Al Shamal will open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays during the same hours.

The markets feature the participation of more than 100 Qatari farms offering a wide range of premium agricultural products. This initiative reflects the Ministry's continued efforts to strengthen and sustain local agricultural production while expanding opportunities for farm participation.

The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Food Security Strategy, aiming to promote sustainable agricultural and economic development. It also seeks to establish direct marketing channels between farmers and consumers, eliminating intermediaries to ensure fair returns for farmers and providing consumers with fresh, reliable local produce.

In addition to these markets, complementary platforms such as the Katara Harvest Festival and the AgriteQ Exhibition Market further support direct engagement between producers and consumers.

Visitors can expect a diverse selection of locally grown seasonal vegetables, natural honey, dates, and other farm products that vary according to the agricultural season. The markets are equipped with essential facilities to ensure a comfortable and safe shopping experience, including shaded areas, public amenities, and organized parking. Specialized inspection teams are also present to monitor product quality and ensure compliance with approved standards.

These efforts underscore the Ministry's commitment to supporting and empowering Qatari farmers, enhancing their role in achieving food self-sufficiency, and providing consumers with high-quality products at competitive prices.

Since its launch in the 2012/2013 season, the local agricultural markets initiative has witnessed significant growth. It began with a single market in Al Mazrouah involving 24 farms and sales of 884 tonnes of produce. By the 2024/2025 season, participation had expanded to 166 farms, achieving total sales of 10,679 tonnes, equivalent to 12 percent of the total marketed local production.