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Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon Kill Five, Injure Several


2026-03-26 02:04:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) -- Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health stated on Thursday that two Israeli air raids on the Marjaayoun and Bint Jbeil districts killed three people and wounded 11 others.
The ministry added that a separate Israeli strike targeting Harouf in the Nabatieh district led to the deaths of two individuals and injured eight more.

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Jordan News Agency

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