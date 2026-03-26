SIKA ADVANCES DIGITALIZATION IN THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR WITH A STRATEGIC STAKE IN MESH

Sika is investing in Swiss tech company MESH AG – an ETH spin-off and an international pioneer of robot-supported manufacturing in reinforcement construction. The CHF 2.9 million fundraising round, completed together with partners including ABB Robotics and Shimizu Corporation, will enable MESH to scale its technologies globally.

With the participation in MESH's fundraising round, Sika is expanding its portfolio of digital construction and manufacturing technologies while systematically continuing its strategy of promoting digital innovations in construction that increase efficiency, quality, and sustainability along the construction industry's entire value chain.

MESH AS A DIGITAL KEY TECHNOLOGY IN REINFORCEMENT CONSTRUCTION

The technology developed by MESH facilitates the automated construction of reinforcement cages and delivers a faster construction process, with improved accuracy and significant efficiency benefits compared to existing manual alternatives. The robot-assisted production translates digital design data directly into robotic reinforcement construction. In Switzerland, over one million rebar elements have been processed with MESH technology and used in demanding large-scale projects such as the new Gotthard Road Tunnel.

With its stake in MESH, Sika is strengthening its ability to



advance digital manufacturing processes in reinforcement production

optimally combine robot-assisted applications with Sika's materials technology develop customer-centric solutions for infrastructure and pre-cast applications

Ivo Schädler, Head of Construction Sika:“The digitalization of the construction industry is proceeding rapidly. Through our partnership with MESH, we are investing in one of the most innovative technologies worldwide for robot-assisted manufacturing in industrial mass production. Combined with our materials expertise, we are creating new ways to generate significant increases in efficiency, quality, and sustainability in the construction industry.”

Ammar Mirjan, CEO and co-founder MESH AG:“The partnership with Sika and other international industry leaders marks a key turning point for MESH on the journey from regional innovator to global technology supplier. With Sika, we see strong synergies - particularly in the precast concrete industry and as part of major infrastructure projects such as the Gotthard Road Tunnel, where our technology is already proving its value. Together, we can unlock new opportunities by combining digital manufacturing with advanced materials solutions. The successful financing round is a central milestone in advancing this growth and developing new business opportunities worldwide.”

ABOUT SIKA

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its approximately 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion in 2025.

ABOUT MESH

MESH AG, based in Birr (Aargau), Switzerland, streamlines rebar construction by connecting digital design to robotic execution via a no-programming interface that enables rapid, flexible cage production and precise, in-line quality control. MESH AG is a spin-off company of ETH Zurich and was founded in 2022.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

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The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release