Boman Irani's 'Anything For Peace' Quip On Trump'iranis' Talks Goes Viral Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) As US President Donald Trump expressed interest in negotiating with the“Iranis” amid the very tense and escalating US-Iran war, Bollywood's very own Irani, Boman Irani, has accepted the offer -“Anything for peace!”

In a cheeky Instagram video, Irani said,“The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump...”

“As you make know it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis and three people have been beckoned,” Boman said, humorously mentioning that the talks involve Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and him.

The actor-director said,“I am ready to do anything for peace.” However, he said he won't go to Washington for it, and would prefer if Trump came to Mumbai, specifically his Dadar Parsi Colony.

He also talked about the one issue Indians have been bonding over since the start of the war on February 28 - the LPG crisis.

“We'll feed them, we'll feed the dhansak, custard,” Irani said.“But, if they will bring gas cylinder then I think it will make life very very smooth for all of us.”

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The video went viral almost immediately, with as many as 3.1 million likes in just 15 hours. The comment section of the video was also flooded with comments from fans laughing at Irani's hilarious take on Trump's peace talk initiatives.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter, as they deemed the viral video“so Bomani Irani coded”.

“The best Irani, Boman Irani 🔥🔥” a user said.

Another added,“The one irani no one was expecting 🤣👏🤣”

A user sarcastically said,“Pls invite Hormuz also for lunch. Donald has been obsessed with him. Just make sure he's a Straight Hormuz 😂”

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On Wednesday, Trump said that a deal to end the Iran war is near. This came after Tehran dismissed Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan and issued its own sweeping demands to stop fighting.

“No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” Iran's foreign minister told state TV.

However, Trump insisted that talks were underway with Iran's leaders.

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it because they figure they'll be killed by their own people,” Trump said.

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The 15-point US proposal, as broadly described by two officials from Pakistan, included sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped.

But Iran's plan includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities, and Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran announced via state TV.

The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,500 people in Iran, nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, 20 in Israel and 13 US military members, as well as several civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region.

Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

(With agency inputs)