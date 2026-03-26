Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Rosie the Silkie Hen" by Marian Gardner, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Doreen Chombu for Readers' Favorite

Rosie the Silkie Hen is a children's picture book written and illustrated by Marian Gardner. It follows Rosie, a black-feathered Silkie hen who wishes to wear clothes. She knows this has never been done before. Chickens did not wear clothes, but she was about to make her dreams a reality. As she didn't have hands and fingers, she needed help from the mice in the barn, who made their own clothes. Rosie visits Prisha, a shy mouse who isn't very sure about making clothes for chickens, but Rosie convinces her. Prisha makes clothes for Rosie and her fellow hens. Join Rosie as she expresses herself and tries to help others embrace their uniqueness.

Rosie the Silkie Hen is an inspiring story that promotes themes of bravery, self-expression, and making friends. We learn that Rosie had a dream of seeing all the chickens on the farm dressed up. This shows the importance of imagination and following one's dreams. The story also teaches us the value of resolving conflicts and working together, since the hens and the mice didn't initially get along. However, Rosie was successful in befriending Prisha. Marian Gardner has done an excellent job of conveying the story's lessons through her narrative. She uses simple language that makes the story easy to comprehend. The colorful pictures bring Rosie's farm to life. The background colors give the story a calming effect. I really enjoyed this book and strongly recommend that you include it in your kids' reading list. Encourage them to learn about bridging differences to work together and make dreams come true, being brave about who they are, and encouraging others to do the same."

You can learn more about Marian Gardner and "Rosie the Silkie Hen" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.