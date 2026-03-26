'Harry Potter' Series Trailer Casts A Nostalgic Spell With Hogwarts Comeback

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming“Harry Potter” series has left fans teary-eyed, stirring a wave of nostalgia as it rekindles the timeless magic of wands, broomsticks and life at Hogwarts.

The audiences are set to return to the Wizarding World with a fresh take on the iconic series, it's first season will premiere during Christmas 2026, says HBO, reports variety.

The trailer starts out by showing Harry living in his cupboard room under the stairs at the Dursleys' home. He's bullied by his cousin Dudley and gets a painful haircut by his Aunt Petunia, who tells him he's not special until he gets his acceptance letter to Hogwarts.

The trailer then cuts to Hagrid explaining the Wizarding World to Harry and teases some information about his deceased parents. With his luggage piled onto his trolley, Harry runs through the gateway at Platform 9 3/4 to board the Hogwarts Express, reports variety.

On the train, he sees Ron hugging his mother goodbye as he boards. The two sit down on the train with Hermione, and Ron asks him,“Are you really Harry Potter?” There's also a montage that shows the trio exploring Hogwarts, Harry unwrapping a Quidditch broomstick and quick looks at Dumbledore, Snape, Draco Malfoy, Mr. Ollivander, the Sorting Hat and more.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as the young Harry Potter, joined by Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Together, they navigate the challenges of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, forming close friendships and facing the rising threat of Lord Voldemort.

The ensemble also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The series follows a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling's novels, with each season adapting one book from the seven-part saga.

Filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., the series is led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with“Succession” director Mark Mylod taking on multiple episodes.

Executive producers include Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.

The“Harry Potter” series is set to give fans a chance to step back into the magic that has captivated generations.