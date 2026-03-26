Bengaluru Horror: Auto Driver Hits Woman, Dumps Her Body In Garbage Pile After She Dies

Bengaluru: Kengeri police have arrested an auto driver for a truly shocking act. Two days ago, after a woman died when his auto hit her, he dumped her body in a garbage pile and ran away.

The arrested man is Basavegowda, a resident of Kapilanagar near Laggere. The police have also seized his auto.

The incident happened on Sunday on the main road of Kengeri Satellite Town. A local woman, 50-year-old Kempamma, was crossing the road when the auto hit her. After the accident, the driver threw her body in a garbage heap and fled. A team led by Inspector Jagadish tracked down and arrested Basavegowda using technical intelligence.

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Bengaluru Crime

Basavegowda is originally from Murudegowdanapalya in Magadi taluk, Bengaluru South district, but was living with his family in Kapilanagar. He earned his living by driving an auto in the city. The accident took place on Sunday night when he was returning home after dropping off a passenger in Kengeri Satellite Town.

Police said that the auto hit Kempamma while she was crossing the road. At first, the driver, Basavegowda, tried to do the right thing. He put the injured woman in his auto to take her to a nearby private hospital. But Kempamma died on the way due to heavy bleeding. That's when he panicked. He then drove with her body, dumped it on a roadside garbage pile, and fled the scene, police officials added.

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