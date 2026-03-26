18 Bodies Retrieved After Bus Plunges Into River In Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, March 26 (IANS) At least eighteen bodies were retrieved after a bus carrying dozens of passengers plunged into the Padma River from a pontoon at a terminal in Bangladesh's Rajbari district, some 125 km south of Dhaka.

The accident occurred at around 5:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday when the Dhaka-bound passenger bus lost control, overturned, and sank to an estimated depth of 80 feet, according to the Fire Service.

Sultana Akhtar, Rajbari's deputy commissioner and district magistrate, told Xinhua that there were around 40 passengers on board the bus.

"So far, the bodies of eighteen people, including 10 women and 2 children, have been retrieved," she said.

Officials said two bodies were initially recovered. Subsequently, they said the rescue vessel Hamza lifted the submerged bus at 11:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday, during which 16 more bodies were found, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials feared the death toll might rise, as more bodies are likely to be retrieved with the search and rescue operation still underway.

Fire service and coastguard divers continued their search for the missing people with military and police assistance, according to Rana.

Officials said they estimated that the Dhaka-bound bus was carrying some 40 passengers including several children, and most were returning to the capital after ending their Eid holidays.

According to local media, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman expressed deep concern over the accident and instructed authorities to make all possible rescue efforts, and ensure the injured get treatment.

Doctors at Dauladia health complex said two women were brought dead while another woman, herself a doctor, received treatment.

According to witnesses and officials, many of the passengers were members of the same family. While several of them survived as they stood outside, their relatives were in the bus as it drowned.