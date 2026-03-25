American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) Aligns Corporate Identity With Fusion Energy Strategy

American Fusion Inc. has officially changed its corporate name and ticker symbol from Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF) to AMFN. The move follows the company's earlier merger with Kepler Fusion Technologies and reflects its focus on the company's unique fusion energy technology development. Kepler's Texatron(TM) platform is designed as a modular system for industrial and commercial energy deployment, pursuing a strategy that initially targets“behind-the-meter” power generation at customer facilities. A 5-megawatt demonstration system and a 100-megawatt commercial-scale design are currently under development. The rebranding is intended to align the company's public market presence with its long-term technology and infrastructure strategy.

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American Fusion (OTC: AMFN), an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies has formally completed a corporate name and ticker symbol change that signals the company's transition toward fusion energy development. The Texas-based company, formerly known as Renewal Fuels, Inc., began trading under its new identity and ticker symbol AMFN on March 19, after the action was processed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( ).

The change was listed on FINRA's daily corporate action report the previous day and represents what the company describes as a key step in its transformation following a merger with...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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