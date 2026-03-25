How Rancho Cucamonga Development Plans Change Over Time: A Look At Etiwanda Heights

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > David VanGorden states“Growth without infrastructure is not progress”

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow, residents are taking a closer look at how development plans evolve over time.

The Etiwanda Heights plan, approved in 2019, included approximately 3,000 homes. A newer proposal could increase that number to about 6,000 homes.

City Council candidate David VanGorden says understanding how these changes happen is important.

“Planning decisions don't happen overnight,” VanGorden said.“They develop over time, and residents deserve to understand that process.”

Council Continuity

When the plan was originally approved in 2019, the City Council included:

. Dennis Michael

. Lynne Kennedy

. Ryan Hutchison

. Kristine Scott

. Sam Spagnolo

Today, the council includes:

. Dennis Michael

. Lynne Kennedy

. Ryan Hutchison

. Kristine Scott

. Ashley Stickler

Four of the five positions remain largely the same.

VanGorden says this highlights how long-term planning decisions often span multiple years and multiple phases.

A Broader Question

As development continues, residents are asking how infrastructure, traffic, and city services will keep pace.

“Growth without infrastructure is not progress,” VanGorden said.

Learn More

VanGorden encourages residents to submit questions or comments about Etiwanda Heights or anything Rancho Cucamonga related by clicking Contact David VanGorden Here

[Insert Website Link]

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a longtime resident and retired law enforcement officer. He is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 in the November 2026 election against incumbent Kristine Scott.