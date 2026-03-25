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Amanda George

Amanda George


2026-03-25 08:03:18
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor (Psychology), University of Canberra
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Amanda is an Associate Professor in Psychology at the University of Canberra, specialising in understanding and reducing harmful risk-taking behaviours among young adults. Through an emphasis on modifiable psychological factors, her research focuses on two domains: road safety and addictive behaviours. Amanda holds a PhD in Psychology from the Australian National University and a qualification in Scholarship of Educational Leadership from the University of British Columbia.

Experience
  • –present Associate professor, University of Canberra
Education
  • 2008 ANU, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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