Amanda George

Amanda is an Associate Professor in Psychology at the University of Canberra, specialising in understanding and reducing harmful risk-taking behaviours among young adults. Through an emphasis on modifiable psychological factors, her research focuses on two domains: road safety and addictive behaviours. Amanda holds a PhD in Psychology from the Australian National University and a qualification in Scholarship of Educational Leadership from the University of British Columbia.

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