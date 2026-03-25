Americase To Exhibit And Speak About Data Center Automation At Data Center World 2026, Washington D.C., April 20-23

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will showcase the latest reusable, sustainable packaging and shipping solutions at Data Center World 2026 (booth #1235) in Washington D.C., April 20-23, and will speak on a panel about the need to automate data center operations, driven by the demands of AI and cloud computing.

Joel Chakkalakal, Director of Data Centers & Sustainability, Americase, along with Jacob Cummings, Vice President of PHS West, Rob Lawson-Shanks, CEO, MOLG, and Avir Kalva, Director of Data Center Automation, Microsoft, will speak at The Two-Day Imperative: Automating Data Center Operations Beyond the Build panel.

The group will address the urgent need for robotic automation in data center operations to manage the rapid data center industry expansion, and discuss how automation is no longer a luxury but a necessity for ensuring technician safety, guaranteeing physical and data security, and delivering on the promise of 99.9% uptime.

The Two-Day Imperative: Automating Data Center Operations Beyond the Build Panel is Tuesday, April 21, from 10-10:45 a.m. (room 202B). For more information about the conference and panel, visit the conference website, here.

“This session will provide practical steps for implementing data center automation, helping industry leaders stay ahead and meet the needs of an ever-evolving AI-driven growth,” says Joel Chakkalakal, Director of Data Centers & Sustainability, Americase.

At Data Center World 2026, Americase will highlight its latest hazardous materials containment innovations at booth #1235, including:

Sustainable, Reusable OCP ORV3 AI Rack Packaging – rack packaging design that keeps server racks safe during transport and handling while minimizing environmental impact.

Battery Backup Unit Cases - helps data centers safely store and transport lithium-ion batteries while also aiding as a workflow solution. The solution is reusable and rotable, supporting the circular economy and sustainability goals.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. All Americase aluminum and steel cases are manufactured in the United States using nearly 100% U.S.-sourced materials. For more information visit: