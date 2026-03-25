Ascentage Pharma Reports Full Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results And Provides Business Updates

Statement Regarding Unaudited Financial Information

This press release includes unaudited condensed consolidated financial information as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. The unaudited information for the year ended December 31, 2025, is preliminary, based on the information available at this time and subject to changes in connection with the completion of the review of the Company's financial statements. As such, the Company's actual results and financial condition as reflected in the financial statements that will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, may be adjusted or presented differently from the financial information herein and the variations could be material. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All periods presented have been accounted for in conformity with IFRS accounting standard as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

Currency and Exchange Rate Information

Unless otherwise indicated, translations from RMB to U.S. dollars for 2025 and 2024 are made at RMB6.9931 to US$1.00 and RMB 7.2993 to US$1.00, representing the noon buying rate in the City of New York, as certified by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, on December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Ascentage Pharma makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this press release could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (“ Ascentage Pharma” or the“ Company”) is a global, commercial stage, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, differentiated therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer. The Company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug products and candidates that include inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53, next-generation kinase inhibitors, and protein degraders.

The Company's first approved product, Olverembatinib, is the first novel third-generation BCR-ABL1 inhibitor approved in China for the treatment of patients with CML in chronic phase (CML-CP) with T315I mutations, CML in accelerated phase (CML-AP) with T315I mutations, and CML-CP that is resistant or intolerant to first and second-generation TKIs. It is covered by the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Ascentage Pharma is currently conducting an FDA-cleared registrational Phase III trial, called POLARIS-2, of Olverembatinib for CML, as well as registrational Phase III trials for patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL, called POLARIS-1, and SDH-deficient GIST patients, called POLARIS-3.

The Company's second approved product, Lisaftoclax, is a novel Bcl-2 inhibitor for the treatment of various hematologic malignancies. Lisaftoclax has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) who have previously received at least one systemic therapy including Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. The Company is currently conducting four global registrational Phase III trials: the FDA-cleared GLORA study of Lisaftoclax in combination with BTK inhibitors in patients with CLL/SLL previously treated with BTK inhibitors for more than 12 months with suboptimal response; the GLORA-2 study in patients with newly diagnosed CLL/SLL; the GLORA-3 study in newly diagnosed, elderly and unfit patients with AML; and the FDA-cleared GLORA-4 study in patients with newly diagnosed higher risk MDS.

Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Innovent, in addition to research and development relationships with leading research institutions, such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute and the University of Michigan. For more information, visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, including statements that express Ascentage Pharma's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results of operations or financial condition. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as discussed in Ascentage Pharma's filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the sections titled“Risk factors” and“Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements” in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, the sections headed“Forward-looking Statements” and“Risks Factors” in the prospectus of the Company for its Hong Kong initial public offering dated October 16, 2019, and other filings with the SEC and/or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited where the Company's ordinary shares are listed it has made or it makes from time to time that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation do not constitute profit forecast by the Company's management.

As a result of these factors, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on Ascentage Pharma's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statements. Ascentage Pharma does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Yuly Chen, Senior Director of Investor Relations

Ascentage Pharma

...

+86 512 85557777

Stephanie Carrington

ICR Healthcare

...

+1 (646) 277-1282

Media Relations:

Sean Leous

ICR Healthcare

...

+1 (646) 866-4012







Ascentage Pharma Group International Condensed Consolidated statements of profit or loss (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUE Intellectual property - 678,415 - - Products 193,535 260,835 499,272 71,395 Others 28,449 41,400 74,848 10,703 Total revenue 221,984 980,650 574,120 82,098 Cost of sales Products (29,342 ) (27,031 ) (46,661 ) (6,672 ) Others (1,201 ) (2,054 ) (2,277 ) (326 ) Total cost of sales (30,543 ) (29,085 ) (48,938 ) (6,998 ) Gross profit 191,441 951,565 525,182 75,100 Other income and gains 59,316 57,359 103,495 14,800 Selling and distribution expenses (195,387 ) (195,998 ) (353,640 ) (50,570 ) Administrative expenses (181,076 ) (187,125 ) (246,281 ) (35,218 ) Research and development expenses (706,972 ) (947,245 ) (1,137,448 ) (162,653 ) Other expenses (5,203 ) (9,075 ) (73,599 ) (10,525 ) Finance costs (96,057 ) (64,455 ) (54,070 ) (7,732 ) Share of profit/(loss) of a joint venture 1,076 (281 ) 314 45 LOSS BEFORE TAX (932,862 ) (395,255 ) (1,236,047 ) (176,753 ) Income tax credit/(expense) 7,150 (10,425 ) (6,940 ) (992 ) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (1,242,987 ) (177,745 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company (925,637 ) (405,433 ) (1,242,769 ) (177,714 ) Non-controlling interests (75 ) (247 ) (218 ) (31 ) (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (1,242,987 ) (177,745 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Basic and Diluted (3.28 ) (1.34 ) (3.49 ) (0.50 )





Ascentage Pharma Group International Condensed Consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi and U.S. dollar, except for number of shares and per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (1,242,987 ) (177,745 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 20,593 2,829 (41,574 ) (5,945 ) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax: - - - - Exchange differences on translation of the Company 5,666 4,120 (11,441 ) (1,636 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX 26,259 6,949 (53,015 ) (7,581 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR (899,453 ) (398,731 ) (1,296,002 ) (185,326 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company (899,378 ) (398,484 ) (1,295,784 ) (185,295 ) Non-controlling interests (75 ) (247 ) (218 ) (31 ) (899,453 ) (398,731 ) (1,296,002 ) (185,326 )





Ascentage Pharma Group International Condensed Consolidated statements of financial position (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi and U.S. dollar, except for number of shares and per share data) As at December 31, 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 849,450 781,235 111,715 Right-of-use assets 56,109 47,827 6,839 Goodwill 24,694 24,694 3,531 Other intangible assets 75,998 65,936 9,429 Investment in a joint venture 32,717 33,030 4,723 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”) 1,141 4,000 572 Deferred tax assets 44,236 31,957 4,570 Other non-current assets 59,303 30,725 4,394 Total non-current assets 1,143,648 1,019,404 145,773 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 6,597 28,618 4,092 Trade receivables, net 83,143 252,938 36,170 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 123,211 192,532 27,532 Cash and bank balances 1,261,211 2,470,085 353,217 Total current assets 1,474,162 2,944,173 421,011 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 91,966 106,740 15,264 Other payables and accruals 258,098 276,666 39,563 Contract liabilities 37,485 37,485 5,360 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 779,062 1,222,481 174,812 Total current liabilities 1,166,611 1,643,372 234,999 NET CURRENT ASSETS 307,551 1,300,801 186,012 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,451,199 2,320,205 331,785



