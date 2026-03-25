New Book Explores Why Modern Children Are Increasingly Overstimulated And What Parents Can Do About It

MENAFN - GetNews) “The Overstimulated Child” by Charles Newbury introduces a practical framework to help parents navigate rising behavioural and emotional challenges in kids







SYDNEY, Australia - March 25, 2026 - A growing number of parents are reporting that their children are more overwhelmed, reactive, and emotionally volatile than ever before. In response to this trend, author and operations leader Charles Newbury has released The Overstimulated Child: How to Raise Calm, Resilient Kids in a High-Stimulation World, a new parenting book that reframes common behavioural challenges through the lens of overstimulation in children.

Rather than viewing difficult child behaviour as defiance or discipline issues, Newbury's approach focuses on the role of modern environments in shaping how children process and respond to the world around them. The book introduces a simple but effective framework built around four key elements: input, load, capacity, and recovery.







“Many of the behaviours parents are struggling with today are not new in isolation,” said Newbury.“What's changed is the volume and intensity of input children are exposed to. When that input accumulates without enough opportunity for recovery, it leads to overload - and behaviour is often the result.”

The concept of the overstimulated child is increasingly relevant in a world where children face constant sensory, social, and cognitive demands. From screen exposure and structured schedules to noise and rapid transitions, the modern environment can contribute to sensory overload in kids, making it harder for them to regulate emotions and behaviour.

According to Newbury, one of the key insights for parents is understanding that behaviour is often an output, not the root problem.“When a child has exceeded their capacity, adding more pressure - whether through instructions or consequences - can escalate the situation. Supporting emotional regulation in children requires a different approach, one that focuses on reducing load and increasing recovery.”







The book provides practical strategies designed to help parents better manage overstimulation, including reducing unnecessary input, creating calmer daily rhythms, and identifying patterns that contribute to overload. These calm parenting strategies aim to support nervous system regulation for kids, enabling children to respond more effectively to everyday challenges.

Industry observers note that the topic aligns with broader conversations around mental health, screen time, and the pace of modern life. As families navigate increasingly complex environments, frameworks that simplify and clarify behavioural challenges are gaining traction.

The Overstimulated Child is positioned as both a conceptual guide and a practical resource, offering parents tools they can apply immediately without requiring major lifestyle changes.

About the Author

Charles Newbury is a commercial and operations leader with over 15 years of experience across strategy, product, and transformation in FMCG, retail, and digital businesses. His work focuses on simplifying complex systems and translating them into practical, real-world applications. Drawing on this background, he brings a structured and accessible approach to understanding child behaviour in modern environments.

Availability

The Overstimulated Child: How to Raise Calm, Resilient Kids in a High-Stimulation World by Charles Newbury is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback formats.