New Book The Reset: Stronger Than Before Challenges The $250 Billion Weight-Loss Industry With A Focus On Mental Fitness

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"The Reset: Stronger Than Before"The Reset: Stronger Than Before dismantles toxic diet culture by focusing on mental fitness. It is a powerful guide to reclaiming your health through self-compassion and sustainable habits.

In a significant announcement for the wellness and self-help communities, Verses Kindler Publication is proud to reveal the immediate release of The Reset: Stronger Than Before. This groundbreaking new book, authored by highly respected Chartered Accountant and finance leader Kirti Jagasia, is now available to the public. Priced affordably at INR 299 or $15, The Reset is positioned as the definitive guide for readers who are ready to permanently end their often-toxic relationship with diet culture and embrace a more sustainable path to well-being.

The Reset arrives at a crucial moment, challenging a world perpetually obsessed with fleeting health trends, such as "30-day shreds," restrictive cleanses, and viral, often-unproven influencer hacks. Jagasia offers a radical and deeply personal departure from this cycle of deprivation and disappointment. Her framework is not theoretical; it is forged from over two decades of high-level corporate leadership experience and intense personal resilience. Most notably, the book draws wisdom from her own seven-year battle with infertility, a journey that illuminated the profound connection between mental fortitude and physical health.

The central, powerful message of The Reset is that true, lasting health is not a matter of willpower, but a matter of mindset and internal trust. Jagasia compellingly highlights the devastating statistics that an estimated 80-95% of restrictive diets fail in the long term. This failure, she argues, is not a personal fault but a systemic one. These diets inflict deep psychological injuries-fostering feelings of failure, guilt, and shame-and, critically, they erode the essential self-trust required for consistent, positive behavioral change.

In her own words, Kirti Jagasia writes, "This book was not written to trap you in another set of rules or to fix a body that was never broken. It was written to help you reclaim your power." The Reset moves far beyond the superficiality of weight loss metrics. Instead, it provides a compassionate, science-backed roadmap to holistic vitality, structured around three core pillars:

Emotional and Mental Fitness: Prioritizing the psychological strength needed to navigate modern life without resorting to punitive, self-sabotaging health behaviors.

The Gut-Brain Axis: Offering practical, research-informed strategies to optimize the critical two-way communication between the digestive system and the mind, recognizing that a healthy gut is foundational to a healthy brain.

The Biological Necessity of Muscle: Shifting the focus from mere "weight loss" to building and retaining metabolically active muscle tissue, which is essential for long-term health, hormone regulation, and longevity.

The Reset is an invitation to stop fighting your body and start working with your biology. It is poised to become an essential resource for anyone ready to exit the diet roller-coaster and invest in a foundation of inner resilience.

For review copies, interview requests with author Kirti Jagasia, or further information about the book, please visit the Verses Kindler Publication website at.