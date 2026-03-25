Dinner Seminar In Lafayette, Louisiana To Address“The Retirement Income Puzzle: Where Annuities Fit & Where They Don't”

Individuals preparing for, or currently in retirement, are invited to attend an exclusive educational dinner seminar focused on one of today's most widely discussed-and often misunderstood-financial tools: Annuities.

Hosted by Randy Hux, President and Founder of Hux Capital Management, this event titled“The Retirement Income Puzzle: Where Annuities Fit & Where They Don't” will provide attendees with a clear, balanced perspective on how annuities may-or may not-play a role in a comprehensive retirement income strategy.

“There's a lot of noise around annuities right now-some of it helpful, some of it not,”said Hux.“I'm looking forward to cutting through that and giving people a clear, balanced understanding of where annuities may fit within a retirement income strategy.”

This exclusive dinner event is designed for individuals who have accumulated at least $500,000 in verifiable investable assets and are seeking to make more educated financial decisions for retirement. The seminar is particularly beneficial for those who currently own an annuity and are looking for understanding as to how it benefits them exactly or are considering adding one to their retirement portfolio to eliminate the possibility of market losses and to be able to acquire income throughout their retirement.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into:



The four main types of annuities and how they work

When annuities can help reduce market risk

Situations where annuities may not be appropriate How annuities may fit into an overall retirement income plan

Many investors have turned to annuities as a way to add stability to their portfolios. However, these products can be complex and are often misunderstood or misrepresented. This seminar aims to provide clarity and education, empowering attendees to evaluate their options with confidence.

The event is open to qualified residents of Acadiana and surrounding South Louisiana communities, including the Greater Lafayette area. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Event Details:



Tuesday, April 21 - Event ID: 207222 Tuesday, April 28 - Event ID: 207223

To reserve your seat, please call 800-898-3572 and reference RSVP Code: 502872.

This educational dinner seminar is ideal for individuals who are retired or planning for retirement and who own IRAs, 401(k)s, or other investment accounts.

About Randy Hux

Hux Capital Management is a Lafayette, Louisiana–based financial services firm focused on providing personalized retirement and investment planning solutions. The firm delivers customized fiduciary-based guidance designed to help individuals and families make educated financial decisions aligned with their long-term goals.

Hux Capital Management emphasizes a client-first approach centered on education, transparency, and clear communication. Rather than relying on complex financial terminology, the firm prioritizes helping clients understand the strategies being considered and how they support overall financial objectives.

Services include tax reduction strategies, estate and legacy planning, retirement income planning (building self funded pensions), proactive money management, insurance solutions, and ongoing financial education. Through a collaborative and relationship-driven process, Hux Capital Management works to provide clients with actionable strategies and long-term financial clarity.

Learn more:

Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through Simplicity Wealth, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Investing involves the risk of loss. Insurance, Consulting and Education services offered through Hux Capital Management. Hux Capital Management is a separate and unaffiliated entity from Simplicity Wealth.