Maggiano, Digirolamo & Lizzi, P.C. Donates $4,500 To Support Fort Lee Police Department's Police Unity Tour Team

Maggiano, DiGirolamo & Lizzi, P.C., a personal injury law firm based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, proudly presented a $4,500 donation to the Fort Lee Police Department bike team in support of the“Police Unity Tour”, an annual initiative that honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and raises funds for the“National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial” in Washington, D.C.

This year, five Fort Lee officers will take part in the Tour's 300-mile, four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., scheduled for May. The participating officers include Sergeant Kelsey Ford, Detective Natalie Mateus, Officer Armando Antonio, Officer Andy Mateus, and Officer Sydney McCarthy.

“What is so important is that we as a community, and frankly we as a nation, cannot forget those who have given the ultimate for their badge” said founder and partner Michael Maggiano,“And we are so proud of our Fort Lee PBA. They are an amazing group, and I really ask the Fort Lee community to support them. They are the best in my view.”

Partner Christopher DiGirolamo adds,“This is something that means a lot to us. We know the sacrifice that these officers do to take that 300-mile tour on bicycles; it's a grueling ride.”

The“Police Unity Tour” brings together officers and supporters from across the country to honor fallen heroes and support their families. The ride concludes at the“National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial” in Washington, D.C., symbolizing remembrance, solidarity, and commitment to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Fort Lee Police Department has a longstanding dedication to community service. Their participation in the“Police Unity Tour” demonstrates their commitment to supporting the families of fallen officers and contributing to national remembrance efforts. The firm's donation will help cover travel, lodging, and logistical expenses, allowing the officers to focus on their mission of honor and remembrance.

Residents of Fort Lee are encouraged to show support for the riders and learn more about the“Police Unity Tour” by visiting the Police Unity Tour.

About Maggiano, DiGirolamo & Lizzi, P.C.

Maggiano, DiGirolamo & Lizzi, P.C. is a New Jersey-based law firm committed to serving clients with professionalism and integrity. The firm actively supports local initiatives, including programs that benefit law enforcement families and public service organizations.