Echo Canyon Shares Plans For New Development In Moab, Utah

MENAFN - GetNews)



Echo Canyon is a planned development in the Kane Creek area of Moab, Utah, designed to bring housing, jobs, and recreation to Moab.

Moab, Utah - Echo Canyon has shared new details on its proposed development in the Kane Creek area, outlining plans to create a community that balances responsible growth with meaningful contributions to Grand County's economy and quality of life.

Designed with both residents and visitors in mind, Echo Canyon will introduce a mix of housing, jobs and recreation amenities that support Moab's long-term needs. Beyond its role as a destination, the project is intended to provide meaningful economic benefits to Grand County over the long term.

“Grand County is facing budget challenges due to declining transit and sales tax revenue,” said Craig Weston, developer of Echo Canyon and longtime Utah resident.“Echo Canyon has the potential to generate new property tax revenue from both primary residences and second homes. This additional revenue will be used by Grand County to support schools, libraries and medical facilities. This is an opportunity to strengthen the local economy without unduly burdening existing local residents.”

In addition to its economic impact, Echo Canyon has committed to address long-standing community concerns:



Jobs & Housing: The development will create significant local jobs and new employment opportunities.

Build on-site workforce housing: Echo Canyon will have workforce housing to support Moab's year-round needs.

Water & Environment: With established water rights and private wells, Echo Canyon will use less water than a typical alfalfa farmer in Utah. Its water treatment plant will be located 10 feet higher than the existing wastewater treatment plant located on the Colorado River in Grand County, designed to protect the Colorado River and responsibly manage wastewater.

Community Partnerships: The project team has offered to collaborate on county workforce housing initiatives and invasive species management, helping support initiatives that have faced funding limitations. Responsible Land Use: The site represents a small section of privately held land along the Colorado River. Existing hotels and commercial businesses already operate nearby.

Weston emphasized that Echo Canyon is working to be part of the solution:“We're not just building another development; we're working to build a future that works for the community-more jobs, more housing and more resources for the county to thrive.” Echo Canyon will continue sharing updates and plans for the developments with the local community as they become available.

About Echo Canyon

Echo Canyon is a planned development in the Kane Creek area of Moab, Utah, designed to bring housing, jobs, and recreation to Moab while supporting the long-term economic health of Grand County. Guided by principles of responsible growth, the project emphasizes sustainable water use, workforce housing and meaningful community impact.