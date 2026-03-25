Laura Panza

Laura received her Master in Cooperation and Development in 2007 from the University Institute of Superior Studies, Pavia (Italy). She worked as a tutor and lecturer at La Trobe University from 2008 to 2012. After completing her PhD in Economics at La Trobe University in June 2012, she joined the department as post-doctoral fellow in January 2013.

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