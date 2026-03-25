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Robert Mclachlan

Robert Mclachlan


2026-03-25 07:05:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Applied Mathematics, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
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Robert McLachlan is Distinguished Professor in Applied Mathematics at Massey University. His principal research area is geometric numerical analysis, the study of specialised algorithms for long-term, large-scale simulations in computational physics and chemistry. He writes on global and New Zealand environmental issues at planetaryecology.

Experience
  • –present Professor in Applied Mathematics, Massey University
Education
  • 1990 California Institute of Technology, Applied Mathematics
Honours

FRSNZ


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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