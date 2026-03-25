Robert McLachlan is Distinguished Professor in Applied Mathematics at Massey University. His principal research area is geometric numerical analysis, the study of specialised algorithms for long-term, large-scale simulations in computational physics and chemistry. He writes on global and New Zealand environmental issues at planetaryecology.

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